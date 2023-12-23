This custom Suzuki S-Presso Convertible is the ultimate lifestyle SUV on a budget

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is the brand’s entry-level hatchback and is sold in several markets globally
Some folks in Indonesia decided the rugged little S-Presso was a little boring and decided to bring their spin on the model
The custom-built Suzuki S-Presso Cabriolet that transforms the entry hatchback into a lifestyle convertible
The one-off S-Presso Cabriolet drops the roof while retaining the rear doors and seats
There’s a brace added to give the custom S-Presso Cabriolet structural rigidity while the boot is usable too
Designed like an off-road buggy, the custom model also gets a reworked grille and headlamps with LED DRLs and a new bumper
The seats are upholstered in leather with the cabin getting orange accents across the dashboard and door pads
The custom S-Presso Cabriolet rides on larger 15-inch alloy wheels raising the ground clearance adding to the butch look
The suspension also seems to have received an update but there's no word on any mechanical upgrades