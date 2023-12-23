This custom Suzuki S-Presso Convertible is the ultimate lifestyle SUV on a budget

Published Dec 23, 2023

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is the brand’s entry-level hatchback and is sold in several markets globally

Some folks in Indonesia decided the rugged little S-Presso was a little boring and decided to bring their spin on the model

The custom-built Suzuki S-Presso Cabriolet that transforms the entry hatchback into a lifestyle convertible

The one-off S-Presso Cabriolet drops the roof while retaining the rear doors and seats

There’s a brace added to give the custom S-Presso Cabriolet structural rigidity while the boot is usable too

Designed like an off-road buggy, the custom model also gets a reworked grille and headlamps with LED DRLs and a new bumper

The seats are upholstered in leather with the cabin getting orange accents across the dashboard and door pads

The custom S-Presso Cabriolet rides on larger 15-inch alloy wheels raising the ground clearance adding to the butch look

The suspension also seems to have received an update but there's no word on any mechanical upgrades
Would you like to see the S-Presso Cabriolet enter production? Images Source: Val Wilson
