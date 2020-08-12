Once upon a time, Renault Duster was quite the rage on Indian roads as people lapped up the compact SUV in large numbers due to a number of reasons which ranged from a confident drive to a positive visual appeal. The entry of newer rivals, however, confined the car to the sidelines and it is in a place from which it now seeks to return courtesy a 1.3-litre turbo petrol that would make the Duster the most powerful car in its segment.

Renault reportedly plans to launch the Duster with the new engine this month and the car maker has confirmed that it would come with a choice between a six-speed manual and an X-Tronic CVT with manual mode.

Interestingly, Nissan Kicks already gets the 1.3-litre turbo petrol even as Renault-Nissan alliance looks to steer clear from diesel powertrain. Here, it makes 153 bhp and has 254 Nm of torque.

These figures are significantly higher than figures of the SX Turbo petrol Creta which has peak power of 138 bhp and max torque of 242 Nm.

Whether the new engine inside the Duster is able to revive its fortunes remains to be seen but the car remains a solid performer on Indian roads. Rivals like Creta and Kia's Seltos have been runaway hits and to reclaim the crown would be an uphill task. Even still, the Duster has the right ingredients to remain a force to reckon with.