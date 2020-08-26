Porsche Panamera 2021 breaks cover in a bid to tame speed demons

Porshe Panamera 2021 was officially unveiled on Wednesday with the sports car maker promising the perfect blending of performance capabilities with the comfort of an exclusive saloon, in it.

Highlighting the new Panamera is the addition of a plug-in hybrid option - Panamera 4S E-Hybrid which offers 434 bhp of power with a 2.9 litre V6 engine at its heart which takes the combined output to 553 bhp and with 750 Nm of torque on offer. The car maker says that the Panamera now gets a more powerful battery that significantly improves performance as well as its all-electric range which is now 54 kilometres. The Sport Chrono Package comes as standard and the car leaps to the 100 kmph mark in just 3.7 seconds.

Panamera 4S E-Hybrid promises an improved all-electric drive range.

The Panamera Turbo S, however, is likely to corner the bulk of the attention, especially because it recently set the record for being the fastest executive car around the Nurburgring. Powered by a 621 bhp engine, it clocked in at 7:29.81 with test driver Lars Kern at the wheel.

There is also a mmamoth 820 Nm of torque on the Turbo S which makes it hit 100 kmph in a blazing quick 3.1 seconds. Top speed is at 315 kmph.

Porsche Panamera Turbo S.

Panamera GTS also gets increased power. There is a 4.0-litre V8 engine which gives it 473 bhp and 620 Nm of torque.

The Panamera and Panamera 4 make do with the 2.9-litre V6 motor and continue to have performance figures of 326 bhp and 450 Nm of torque.

The new Panamera also benefits from an updated front section, modified tail light strip, new wheels and colours. Driving comfort and cornering abilities have been given special attention and the car gets optimized adaptive shock absorbers, electronic roll stabilisation, steering system and revamped engine and axle mounts.

Porsche is betting big with 2021 Panamera.

The cabin of 2021 Panamera is now even more appealing but the core strength lies in the range of communication and connectivity options. The Voice Pilot online voice control has been upgraded while features such as Risk Radar, Radio Plus, wireless Apple- among others - have been either incorporated or enhanced. Certain key highlights such as Heads Up Display (HUD) and 360-degree camera come as standard.

2021 Panamera is expected to hit global markets in the first quarter of next year.