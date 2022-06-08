Porsche India launches used car service, hopes larger footprint

Porsche India on Wednesday introduced its pre-owned car service program Porsche Approved. At an event in Kochi, the German sportscar brand under the Volkswagen AG umbrella launched the program and delivered the first car to the customer. This marks the entry of the German brand into a segment where other luxury car manufacturers such as BMW and Audi have already entered. However, Porsche becomes the first sportscar brand in India to launch its pre-owned car service program.

The automaker claims the used car segment has huge potential to grow. Combined with that, the evolving customer aspirations and changing demographics towards younger buyers have opened a large space for the luxury car brands to explore, claims Porsche.

Porsche claims that its used cars will come through 111 checks, Porsche Approved warranty and other facilities as well. These checks include exterior, cabin and engine performance along with other mechanical aspects as well. Also, they come with Porsche genuine parts, claims the auto manufacturer. It also said the Porsche Approved program will be available cross the car manufacturer's entire product range in the country.

The interested buyer can visit the automaker's website and choose their preferred used Porsche car. Also, Porsche claims that this service will be available across all its showrooms in the country. The automaker also hopes that it will see new consumers coming buying Porsche cars under this new used car program, which would help it to grow the brand's footprint in India.

