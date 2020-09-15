Nissan Z Proto teased, to break cover tomorrow

Nissan has been developing a much-anticipated successor to the 370Z from quite sometime now. The company has recently released a teaser of the upcoming sports car ahead of its prototype reveal on Wednesday (September 15).

The teaser showcases a short glimpse of the upcoming sports car and previews the prototype’s exhaust note and also hints that the car will feature a manual transmission.

Some other minor details that could be made out from the teaser clip includes new redesigned 'Z' logo, LED headlights and distinctive alloy wheels. The wheels are shod with the 'Nissan Z'-branded tyres. The glimpse of the Z Proto shows overall styling evolved from the the current 370Z coupé.

The production version of the new Nissan Z Proto will come out in 2021, the company has confirmed in the past. Also, it is rumoured that the final model will sport the '400Z' nameplate. A twin-turbocharged V6 powertrain would be found underneath the hood of the new Nissan Z Proto.

The new Z proto will have a significantly updated interior too. It is expected to get more premium materials throughout along with a modern infotainment system sporting access to various connectivity services. The company recently submitted a trademark application for a completely new and restyled version of the Z badge.

As far as its India launch goes, there is no official confirmation if the new 400Z will be ever made available in the country or not. Currently, Nissan India's focus is on the Hyundai Venue rivaling Magnite compact SUV which comes out in 2021.