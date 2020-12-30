Nissan Magnite deliveries start in India, waiting period continues to shoot up

Nissan Magnite sub-compact SUV went on sale in the Indian market earlier this month at ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The carmaker has now started deliveries of its subcompact SUV to the first customers. The Japanese carmaker has managed to generate quite a buzz around its Kia Sonet rival in India. The firm recently announced that it has received over 15,000 bookings for the new car.

(Also Read: Nissan admits long list of ageing vehicles has set it back in global auto race)

Unsurprisingly, the booking period on the new Magnite has gone up significantly on select variants. The base XE variant now has a waiting period of more than 32 weeks, while the Turbo XV Premium (O) variant currently commands a period of over 28 weeks. The following variants including the Turbo XV and Turbo XL, account for a waiting period of over 26 weeks and 24 weeks, respectively.

Recently, Nissan India has announced that it is joining the list of carmakers set to hike prices next month. The Magnite sub-compact SUV is set to become costlier by ₹55,000, though the carmaker is yet to reveal the variant-wise breakup of the new prices.

The Magnite SUV sources power from a 1.0-litre petrol engine which is available in both naturally aspirated as well as turbocharged versions. The transmission options include a five-speed manual as well as a CVT unit.

(Also Read: Nissan launches Note compact car with all-wheel-drive)

Nissan is also backing its ability to ramp up sales and post-sales centers to meet the rising demand for the vehicle. The new Magnite directly locks horns against the sub-compact SUVs such as the new Kia Sonet, as well as veterans like Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV300.