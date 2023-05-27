Nissan Magnite Geza Special Edition: Why should you buy?

Nissan India has launched the new Magnite Geza Special Edition. Geza in Japanese means “off-stage accompaniment and sound effects” that serves as inspiration here
There’s a larger 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
There’s a new premium sound system from JBL and dual-tone wheel covers
Nissan has added ambient lighting with app-based controls on the Magnite Geza Edition
The Magnite Geza Edition also comes with a reverse parking camera with trajectory guidelines
The Nissan Magnite Geza Edition gets dual-tone interiors finished in black and beige
There’s beige colour seat upholstery as well that can be purchased as an option with the Geza Edition
The Magnite Geza Edition is based on the 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated version and is positioned above the base XL trim
The Nissan Magnite Geza Edition is priced at ₹7.39 lakh (ex-showroom) and commands a ₹35,000 premium for the upgrades