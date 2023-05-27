Nissan Magnite Geza Special Edition: Why should you buy?

Published May 27, 2023

Nissan India has launched the new Magnite Geza Special Edition. Geza in Japanese means “off-stage accompaniment and sound effects” that serves as inspiration here

There’s a larger 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

There’s a new premium sound system from JBL and dual-tone wheel covers

Nissan has added ambient lighting with app-based controls on the Magnite Geza Edition

The Magnite Geza Edition also comes with a reverse parking camera with trajectory guidelines

The Nissan Magnite Geza Edition gets dual-tone interiors finished in black and beige 

There’s beige colour seat upholstery as well that can be purchased as an option with the Geza Edition

The Magnite Geza Edition is based on the 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated version and is positioned above the base XL trim

The Nissan Magnite Geza Edition is priced at 7.39 lakh (ex-showroom) and commands a 35,000 premium for the upgrades 
