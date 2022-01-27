Copyright © HT Media Limited
Nissan announces all-new electric compact car, set to replace iconic Micra

The upcoming Nissan EV will be based on CMF-B EV architecture.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 27 Jan 2022, 03:00 PM
The upcoming Nissan EV is expected to come carrying some design elements from Micra.

Nissan aims to replace its iconic compact car Micra with an all-new compact electric car. The automaker on Thursday has announced that the upcoming electric car based on the CMF B-EV architecture and initially will be introduced in the European markets. This comes as part of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance's Alliance 2030 strategy.

(Also Read: Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi to jointly develop EVs, to reveal plans this week)

The upcoming Nissan compact electric car will be manufactured at Renault's ElectriCity centre in France. Also, this upcoming EV will be the brand's entry-level model in its lineup, said Nissan. The EV will be a key part of Nissan's Ambition 2030 vision that aims to drive electrification with new vehicles and technologies.

The automaker claims that the CMF B-EV architecture enables the company to maintain unique styling. The automaker teased the upcoming electric car that gets sloping round-shaped LED headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights in ring form. Expect this EV to come in form of a hatchback with a nicely curved roofline a sloping hood, as the teaser image shows.

Speaking about this upcoming electric car, Nissan's Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta said that the all-new model will be designed by Nissan and it will be engineered and manufactured by Renault.

“This all-new model will be designed by Nissan and engineered and manufactured by Renault using our new common platform, maximizing the use of our Alliance assets while maintaining its Nissan-ness," said Nissan COO.

He also said that this is a great example of the Alliance’s ‘smart differentiation’ approach. "Succeeding our iconic Micra, I am sure this new model will provide further excitement to our customers in Europe," Gupta further added.

As part of its Alliance 2030 strategy, the automobile alliance has promised to launch 30 electric vehicles that will be based on five different EV platforms. These five EV platforms are expected to be used for 90 per cent of the electric cars the alliance will produce by 2030.

First Published Date: 27 Jan 2022, 03:00 PM IST
TAGS: Nissan electric vehicle electric car Nissan Micra EV electric mobility Renault Mitsubishi
