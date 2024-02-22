New-gen Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 recalled in India for transmission update

Toyota India has issued a voluntary recall for the Land Cruiser LC300 luxury SUV in the country. In a statement, Toyota said that the 269 units of the Land Cruiser LC300 have been affected by the recall and need to be brought in to update the automatic transmission ECU. The recall affects models that were manufactured between February 12, 2021 and February 1, 2023, the company said.

The recall will essentially see users bring their Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 back to the service stations to reprogram the 10-speed automatic transmission on the luxury SUV. The LC300 is the brand’s flagship offering and went on sale in 2021. While it wasn’t officially launched in the country until the end of 2022, the SUV was brought to India by several private importers.

There were no reported cases related to the affected part of the recalled Land Cruiser

Toyota has further revealed that there were no reported cases related to the affected part on the recalled units of the Land Cruiser. The company said that its representatives will contact individual customers as part of the recall campaign. Alternately, customers can contact their nearest Toyota dealer to address any concerns, the automaker said further.

The Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 is the automaker’s flagship SUV and is one of the most capable offerings in its class. The butch-looking offering gets boxy proportions that do little to hide its nearly 5-metre-long length and massive road presence. Power on the SUV comes from the 3.3-litre V6 diesel engine tuned for 305 bhp and 700 Nm of peak torque, paired with the 10-speed automatic transmission sending power to all four wheels. The SUV gets six driving modes, a four-zone climate control, LED lighting, a 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system and more.

The Land Cruiser LC300 draws power from a 3.3-litre V6 diesel engine in India, paired with the 10-speed automatic transmission

The new Toyota Land Cruiser continues to command a long waiting period globally and the SUV holds a hefty price tag at ₹2.10 crore (ex-showroom). The luxury SUV arrives in India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and takes on the BMW X7, Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift, Range Rover and more.

