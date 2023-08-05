New-gen Mercedes-Benz GLC: What's changed on brand's bestselling SUV?

Mercedes-Benz has revealed the new-generation GLC for the Indian market and the brand's bestselling SUV has witnessed a complete overhaul over its predecessor. The new offering is larger, more luxurious and packs updated powertrain options as well. Here's a more detailed look at what we can expect from the second generation Mercedes-Benz GLC.

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC will be offered with the familiar 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines paired with a mild-hybrid motor. The updated engines are paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission with All -Wheel Drive (AWD) as standard. The petrol unit develops 254 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque, while the diesel churns out 194 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. The mild-hybrid further gives an additional boost of 200 Nm that helps improve low-end acceleration and overall fuel efficiency.

The cabin has seen a major upgrade and mimics that of the new-generation C-Class. This includes the new floating digital instrument console and the larger, vertically-stacked 11.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The unit runs the latest MBUX UI and gets a host of features including navigation, voice command, customisation options, along with telematics and more. The SUV is also loaded on the feature front with premium leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, Burmester sound system, three-spoke multi-function steering wheel, park assist and more.

On the design front, the second generation Mercedes-Benz GLC gets evolutionary styling. It's still recognisable but looks bolder with cleaner lines all over. The SUV is also roomier with better legroom and shoulder room. It continues to be a five-seater and is positioned above the GLB in the brand's lineup.

Watch: Mercedes GLC 2023 SUV: First Look

With respect to colour options, the new GLC will be available in five shades Nautic Blue, Mojave Silver, Selenite Grey, Polar White, and Obsidian Black. The cabin will get three interior themes including Black, Macchiato Beige, and the new Sienna Brown.

Bookings for the new GLC have already begun across the country for a token of ₹1.5 lakh, while deliveries will take place soon after the launch. The new-generation offering is set to go on sale on August 9, 2023, which is when we get to know the prices as well. The compact luxury SUV will be available in two variants at the time of the launch - 300 4MATIC and 220d 4MATIC. The new GLC will compete with the Range Rover Evoque, BMW X3, Audi Q5 and the Volvo XC60 in the segment. Do check out the new GLC's review coming soon.

