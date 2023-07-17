Mercedes GLC SUV launch date announced, bookings start

Mercedes Benz will officially launch the GLC facelift SUV in India on August 9

Mercedes GLC is one of the best-selling SUV models in the luxury space in India

The new GLC SUV was unveiled to the world earlier this year and sports several new updates

It comes with a new-look grille, new set of headlights and tweaked bumpers on either side

The interior of the SUV also comes with several feature updates

These include an updated 11.9-inch MBUX touchscreen, 12.3-inch digital driver display among others

The SUV will also offer 3D Burmester surround sound system

When launched, the new GLC will renew its rivalry with the likes of Audi Q5, BMW X3 and Volvo XC60

The new Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV can be booked at an amount of 1.50 lakh
