MG Motor to launch Hector Blackstorm, the all-black edition of the SUV

MG Motor has announced that it will launch a new edition of the Hector SUV this week. The carmaker has teased the Blackstorm edition for its best-selling model in India ahead of its launch. The MG Hector Blackstorm will break cover on April 10. This is the first launch from the carmaker in the new financial year. The Hector Blackstorm edition will sit on top of the line-up of the SUV that rivals the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara and Tata Harrier among others.