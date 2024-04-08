Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Cars News Mg Motor To Launch Hector Blackstorm, The All Black Edition Of The Suv

MG Motor to launch Hector Blackstorm, the all-black edition of the SUV

By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
Updated on: 08 Apr 2024, 17:01 PM
Follow us on:
MG Hector Blackstorm will be the third black edition model in its lineup. The carmaker had earlier launched the Blackstorm edition of the Gloster and
...
MG Motor will launch the Blackstorm edition of the Hector SUV, its best-selling car in India, on April 10. This will be the third Blackstorm edition of an MG car after the Gloster and Astor SUVs.

MG Motor has announced that it will launch a new edition of the Hector SUV this week. The carmaker has teased the Blackstorm edition for its best-selling model in India ahead of its launch. The MG Hector Blackstorm will break cover on April 10. This is the first launch from the carmaker in the new financial year. The Hector Blackstorm edition will sit on top of the line-up of the SUV that rivals the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara and Tata Harrier among others.

First Published Date: 08 Apr 2024, 17:01 PM IST
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS