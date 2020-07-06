MG Motor India is all set to drive in Hector Plus, its third offering in the country after Hector and ZS EV. The company had made its India debut with Hector back in 2019 and the Hector Plus is its six-seater version with several distinct exterior highlights and a number of upgrades inside the cabin. Bookings for the vehicle have been officially opened at ₹50,000.

Hector Plus is the second launch of the year from MG and features a re-designed front chrome grille, LED DRLs, floating turn indicators, LED head lights and tail lights as well as LED front and rear fog lamps. It sits on smart dual-tone alloys and is, quite obviously, larger in proportions than the Hector.

The larger dimensions is what allows Hector Plus to have a bigger cabin space for six. The vehicle features captain seats in the middle-row with slide and recline features, and promises to offer comfort even to the two passengers in the last row. The cabin has been adorned with what the company calls Smoked Sepia Brown leather and there is an eight-colour ambient light system. For the driver, there is a seven-inch coloured MID display which allows for controls for navigation, music, phone calling and provides Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) inputs.