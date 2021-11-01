MG Astor vs Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Which SUV stands where

SUVs have been gaining a stronger foothold for the last couple of years in India, just like the rest of the world. Keeping faith in this trend, all the automakers present in the country are bringing in their respective products in the segment. In the mid-size SUV segment, Hyundai Creta was having a dominance that was effectively challenged by Kia Seltos.

Now, MG Motor too has introduced its feature-loaded SUV MG Astor, which intensifies the competition in the segment.

(Also Read: MG Astor launched in India: Variant-wise features explained)

The Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq too are present in the same segment. But MG Astor, Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos are gaining most of the traction in this space. Here is a spec-sheet based comparison between these three SUVs that closely compete with each other.

MG Astor vs Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Exterior

MG Astor SUV is based on the same architecture as ZS. Astor gets a celestial front grille flanked by LED Hawkeye headlamps and integrated LED daytime running lights. The front bumper is well crafted with neatly sitting fog lamp assemblies. The SUV runs on turbine-inspired alloy wheels. It also gets sporty LED taillights and chrome embellishment around the dual exhausts.

Hyundai Creta on the other hand comes with a strong road presence thanks to its design. The popular SUV gets cascading grille, split LED headlamps, LED taillamps in line with the South Korean automaker’s global design philosophy. The car gets a muscular and stylish appearance all around the exterior. The skid plates give a strong and appealing vibe as well. It runs on 17-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels.

Kia Seltos comes with a premium and stylish appearance. It gets Kia’s signature tiger-nose front grille flanked by sharp multi-LED headlamps and integrated LED daytime running lights. The LED taillights with unique shapes add further premiumness to the SUV. The SUV gets sculpted bumpers, lower body cladding, sporty alloy wheels etc.

MG Astor Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos Length 4,323 mm 4,300 mm 4,313 mm Width 1,809 mm 1,790 mm 1,800 mm Height 1,620 mm 1,635 mm 1,620 mm Wheelbase 2,585 mm 2,610 mm 2,610 mm Ground clearance 205 mm 190 mm 190 mm

MG Astor vs Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Dimension

Dimensionally, MG Astor measures 4,323 mm in length, 1,809 mm in width, and 1,650 mm in height. Also, it has a wheelbase of 2,585 mm. A ground clearance of 205 mm makes sure, the SUV can take on the rough patches and bumpy roads without much hassle.

Hyundai Creta comes with a length of 4,300 mm, a width of 1,790 mm, and a height of 1,635 mm. It also has a wheelbase measuring 2,610 mm. It also comes with 190 mm of ground clearance.

Kia Seltos measures 4,315 mm in length and 1,800 mm in width. It comes with 1,620 mm of height and 2,610 mm of ground clearance. The SUV has the same ground clearance as Hyundai Creta.

Clearly, MG Astor is the longest and widest among all these three SUVs. Hyundai Creta comes as the tallest one. MG Astor has the shortest wheelbase, while both Creta and Seltos have the same wheelbase. MG Astor also has an edge over its two rivals with 15 mm of extra ground clearance.

MG Astor vs Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Cabin and features

The cabin of MG Astor looks premium with its overall design. It gets premium artificial leather upholstery, dual-tone Red theme. MG Motor Company has introduced the Astor SUV as an Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled car. The SUV comes with a personal AI assistant, which is a segment-first feature. Other features include a panoramic sunroof, push-button engine start/stop with smart entry, 60:40 split rear seats, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, six-way power-adjustable seat, PM 2.5 filter, auto AC. It also gets ADAS.

Hyundai Creta too comes with a stylish and premium cabin layout. The SUV gets a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and light-coloured materials to offer an airy cabin vibe. The features include auto headlamps, powered mirrors, all-four discs, ambient lighting, wireless charging, integrated air purifier, Bose sound system, smartphone connectivity, TPMS, BlueLink connectivity etc.

Kia Seltos can be described as a room full of everything. It comes with a stylish and premium design, upmarket quality materials and a host of technology. The SUV gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 360-degree camera view, smart 8.0 heads-up display, ventilated and power-adjustable seats, smart air purifier and much more.

MG Astor vs Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Powertrain

MG Astor comes available in two petrol engine options. The 1.3-litre 220 Turbo engine generates 138 bhp power and 220 Nm of torque. It gets a six-speed automatic torque converter gearbox. The 1.5-litre VTi engine produces 108 bhp and 144 Nm of torque. This engine comes with options of a manual gearbox and an eight-speed CVT option.

Hyundai Creta comes available in two petrol and a single diesel engine options. The 1.5-litre petrol engine generates 113 bhp and 144 Nm of torque. This engine gets a six-speed manual gearbox and a CVT option. On the other hand, the 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine with a seven-speed DCT unit churns out 138 bhp and 242 Nm. The 1.5-litre diesel motor generates 113 bhp and 250 Nm. It is available in six-speed manual transmission and six-speed automatic torque convertor options.

Kia Seltos too comes available in two petrol and a single diesel engine options. These are the same engines as the Hyundai Creta.