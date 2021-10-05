MG Astor to launch this month: Top segment-first features inside the SUV

MG Astor to launch this month: Top segment-first features inside the SUV2 min read . Updated: 05 Oct 2021, 05:33 PM IST
MG Astor SUV comes based on Car-as-a-Platform (CAAP) technology, with software being at the heart of the vehicle.
- MG Astor features a segment-first advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) Level 2 with features such as advanced cruise control and forward collision warning, among others.
MG Motor is gearing up to launch the mid-size Astor SUV this month, which will be its fourth product in India car market after Hector, Hector Plus, Gloster and ZS EV. Astor SUV is essentially the ICE counterpart of the MG ZS EV, and comes packed to the brim with various segment-first features.
Set to enter the hotly-contested mid-size SUV segment, Astor comes based on Car-as-a-Platform (CAAP) technology, with software being at the heart of the vehicle. With CAAP, Mg Astor allows customers to engage with its third-party partners across different fields while availing all the benefits under one roof.
Here are some top segment-first features inside the MG Astor mid-size SUV which is all set to rule the Indian roads soon.
Phone doubles up as key:
MG Astor will come with the segment-first digital key technology made available via the i-Smart app in a smartphone and operated via Bluetooth. This is especially beneficial if one forgets to carry the physical key or loses it. However, since the digital key is password protected, it cannot be misused in case the owner's phone gets stolen.
MG Astor is a car with brains:
The latest from MG Motor comes with a personal Al assistant that acts like small robot on the dashboard of the vehicle. The robot also responds by displaying emotions portrayed in the form of emoticons. The robot has the voice of a woman and can also sing a song for the passenger/s. Other functions that the Ai assistant can perform are opening the sunroof and turning on the navigation. MG Astor will get around 80 connected car features.
Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS):
MG Astor features a segment-first advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) Level 2 with features such as advanced cruise control, forward collision warning, auto emergency braking, lane keep assist, lane departure prevention, blind-spot detection and speed assist. Among other safety features, the car gets six airbags, hill hold, hill descent, disc brake on all four wheels, 360-degree camera, cornering assist foglamp and electric park brake.
Trio of lane assist functions:
The mid-size SUV Astor from MG Motor gets three features under Lane functions- Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Lane Keep Assist (LKA) and Lane Departure Provision (LDP). LKA works through a camera mounted in front of the vehicle by monitoring lane markings and assisting the driver in sticking to one lane. LDW sends a notification to the driver during lane changes, and LDP prevents the vehicle from changing lanes by applying brakes.
Active Cruise Control (ACC):
Adaptive cruise control (ACC) offered under ADAS in MG Astor is an advanced version of regular cruise control. The system works by matching the speed of the car with the vehicle in front while accelerating and decelerating as required. ACC gets activated when the driver pulls the yaw stick behind the steering wheel towards themselves and the minimum speed of the car is at 30kmph.