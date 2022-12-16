MG Astor, Hector Plus, Hector & Gloster's prices to be increased from Jan'23

MG has announced that they will be increasing the prices of its Hector, Hector Plus, Astor and Gloster SUVs from 1st January. The prices have been increased by up to ₹90,000, depending on the vehicle and the variant that the person opts for. MG is not the only automobile manufacturer that has increased the price of its vehicles. In the past, manufacturers like Jeep, Maruti Suzuki, Citroen, Audi and Mercedes-Benz have increased their prices.

Do note that the prices of MG Astor, Hector and Hector Plus were increased by up to ₹28,000 in September 2022. This was the second price hike this year by the manufacturer.

MG is currently working on introducing a small compact EV in the Indian market and the facelifts of Hector and Hector Plus. The manufacturer has already started road-testing both vehicles and the test mules have already been spotted on Indian roads.

The Hector and Hector Plus would come with a slightly redesigned exterior. The grille is now much larger and has diamond-mesh chrome inserts which give a premium appeal to the SUV. There are also gloss black elements around the grille and the headlamp housing. A new skid plate has also been installed.

Also Read : 2023 MG Hector Facelift exterior leaks ahead of launch

The rear has not been updated significantly. It gets a chrome strip beneath the tail lamps that extends throughout the width of the SUV. The rear bumper is new which does look better than the current one. The name of the SUV is now spelt out on the tailgate instead of being a badge. In terms of dimensions, there are no changes.

The small electric vehicle is based on Wuling Air EV which is already on sale in some global markets. As of now, the production name of the vehicle is not known. It is expected to have a driving range of between 200 to 300 km. The vehicle will be loaded with features and will be front-wheel drive. MG EV will be focused on people who will be using it for daily commutes.

First Published Date: