MG Air EV to launch in India in 2023: Five key facts to know

MG Motor India is gearing up to launch its second electric vehicle in early 2023, which will come in the form of a compact city car. The car was previewed at the recently concluded G20 Summit in Indonesia, where the Wuling Air EV was used as an official transport vehicle. Slated to launch in India on January 5, the upcoming MG electric car would be a rebadged iteration of the Wuling Air EV. After launching the MG ZS EV in a relatively premium segment, the upcoming MG Air EV is expected to tap into the more affordable category, where models like Tata Tiago EV and Tata Tigor EV are sold in India. Before the MG Air EV is launched in India, here are five key facts about the upcoming electric vehicle.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Dec 2022, 09:07 AM
The Wuling Air EV at the recently concluded G20 Summit in Indonesia gave us a preview of what MG Air EV would look like.
Smallest EV in India

If MG Air EV comes as the rebadged version of the Wuling Air EV, measuring just 2,900 mm, this three-door model will be the smallest electric car in India. Also, it will be the smallest four-wheeler on sale in the country as well. The length of the Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 and Tata Nano are 3,445 mm and 3,099 mm, respectively. While Bajaj Qute is just 2,700 mm long, it is classified as a quadricycle, not as a car.

Expect a 200-300 km range

It may come small in size, but the range on offer would be impressive, between 200-300 km. This will make the car highly competitive against rivals like Tata Tiago EV and Tata Tigor EV. Expect the upcoming MG ZS EV to get power from a 20-25 kWh battery pack paired with a single front-axle fitted electric motor with a power output of around 68 hp.

Auto Expo 2023 debut

The biggest automotive event of the Indian auto industry will be the Auto Expo 2023, slated in January. What better occasion could it be for MG to unveil its EV than this event? Returning after a three-year hiatus, the Auto Expo is expected to become the launch pad for the MG Air EV.

Don't expect a sub-10 lakh car

While the size of the upcoming MG Air EV will be smaller than Tata Nano, it is unlikely to be priced below 10 lakh. Blame it on the battery economy of the country. However, the small EV from the British car brand would be priced competitively and lower than Tata Tiago EV, which is currently the most affordable electric car in India.

A feature-laden EV

Despite being very compact in size, the MG Air EV is expected to come loaded with features. The car would get a dual-display touchscreen infotainment system made of two 10.25-inch panels powered by voice commands, which is quite similar to the Mercedes-Benz GLA. This would increase the premium quotient of the EV. Also, expect it to get a dual-tone interior theme and a host of connected car technology like Apple CarPlay, Android Auto etc.

First Published Date: 03 Dec 2022, 09:07 AM IST
TAGS: MG MG Motor India MG Motor MG Air EV electric car electric vehicle
