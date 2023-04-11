Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance launched in India priced from 3.3 crore

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the AMG GT 63 S E Performance four-door coupe priced from ₹3.3 crore onwards (ex-showroom, India). The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance is the most powerful production car ever built by the folks at Affalterbach, home to AMG, and comes with subtle design revisions including new bumpers, alloy wheels, a new exhaust system, and a charging port on the right side of the rear bumper.