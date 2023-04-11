Copyright © HT Media Limited
Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance launched in India priced from 3.3 crore

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the AMG GT 63 S E Performance four-door coupe priced from 3.3 crore onwards (ex-showroom, India). The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance is the most powerful production car ever built by the folks at Affalterbach, home to AMG, and comes with subtle design revisions including new bumpers, alloy wheels, a new exhaust system, and a charging port on the right side of the rear bumper.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
Updated on: 11 Apr 2023, 12:44 PM
The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance is the most powerful production car ever built
First Published Date: 11 Apr 2023, 12:44 PM IST
