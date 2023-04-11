Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance launched in India priced from 3.3 crore

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Mercedes-Benz India has launched the AMG GT 63 S E Performance four-door coupe priced from ₹3.3 crore onwards (ex-showroom, India). The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance is the most powerful production car ever built by the folks at Affalterbach, home to AMG, and comes with subtle design revisions including new bumpers, alloy wheels, a new exhaust system, and a charging port on the right side of the rear bumper.