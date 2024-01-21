Tata Motors has finally launched its much awaited electric SUV Punch EV

Published Jan 21, 2024

Priced between 10.99 lakh and 14.49 lakh (ex-showroom), Punch EV is Tata's second electric SUV and fourth electric car

Punch EV gets a host of safety features onboard

Here's a comprehensive look at Tata Punch EV's safety features

The electric SUV is built on a modular electric vehicle-only platform that claims to come offering high structural rigidity

It gets 360-degree camera offering a complete view of the vehicle's surroundings ensuring better protection while parking the SUV

The Tata Punch EV gets six airbags as standard including driver, front passenger, side and curtain airbags

It gets electronic parking brake (EPB) with auto hold function

Th gets disc brakes on all the four wheels

Among other key features are Hill Hold Control and Hill Descent Control
