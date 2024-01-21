Priced between ₹10.99 lakh and ₹14.49 lakh (ex-showroom), Punch EV is Tata's second electric SUV and fourth electric car
Punch EV gets a host of safety features onboard
Here's a comprehensive look at Tata Punch EV's safety features
The electric SUV is built on a modular electric vehicle-only platform that claims to come offering high structural rigidity
It gets 360-degree camera offering a complete view of the vehicle's surroundings ensuring better protection while parking the SUV
The Tata Punch EV gets six airbags as standard including driver, front passenger, side and curtain airbags
It gets electronic parking brake (EPB) with auto hold function
Th gets disc brakes on all the four wheels
Among other key features are Hill Hold Control and Hill Descent Control