Mercedes to debut yet another AMG in India tomorrow, teases GLE 63 Coupe

Mercedes-Benz India is all set to drive in yet another AMG model to India on Monday. The German auto giant will introduce the new GLE 63 Coupe AMG version, weeks after it introduced two other AMG models E 63S and E 53.

Mercedes shared a teaser on Sunday confirming the unveiling to take place on August 23. The teaser, which includes the AMG model's rear quarter image in silhouette with only the taillights, chrome outline of the windows and wheel rims in highlight, says, “There’s a new AMG in town that’s set to get hearts racing."

Mercedes introduced the GLE 63 Coupe AMG earlier last year for the global markets. It took the covers off the S version of the AMG model back in February. It is not clear yet whether Mercedes will drive in both the standard and the S variants of the GLE 63 Coupe AMG to India.

The GLE 63 S Coupe that was launched globally comes with a powerful 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine paired with a light 48-volt hybrid system that adds 21 horsepower and 250 Nm of torque, for a cumulative power of 612 horsepower and 850 Nm of torque. With more than 600 horsepower, the new SUV can hit zero to 100 kmph in less than 4 seconds, and a top speed of 280 kmph.

Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe that was launched for global markets last year.

Lookwise, the GLE 63 S Coupe has a slimmer roofline, a dynamic front bumper with black air intakes and the famous Panamericana for the grille. The side skirts, the exterior mirror housings and the wider wheel arches are painted the same colour as the vehicle. This GLE 63 S Coupe is offered with a standard 22-inch AMG rims.

The interiors of the AMG version of GLE 63 resembles the standard models with the usual MBUX infotainment system. However, the high performance version is likely to get a specific AMG system to control ESP in 3 modes.

Mercedes had launched the AMG E 53 at a price of ₹1.02 crore and the new AMG E 63S at ₹1.70 crore (all ex showroom, pan India). Expect the new GLE 63 Coupe AMG to cost less than ₹2 crore price bracket. It will take on rivals like the Audi RS Q8 and the Porsche Cayenne Coupe.