Mercedes reveals more details about EQS electric sedan ahead of debut

Mercedes-Benz is all set to hold a world premier of the EQS premium electric sedan on April 15. The new flagship sedan from the German luxury carmaker will be the first ground-up EQ badged car from Mercedes-Benz and the first car to be based on Mercedes-Benz’s EVA platform.

From its design to the range it can cover without recharge, a whole lot of details have already been shared about the upcoming Mercedes EQS. Now, the carmaker has shared some key specifications about the EQS which gives a clearer idea about its performance even before the covers are off officially.

According to new details, the Mercedes-Benz EQS will be powered by two batteries that will have a capacity of 107.8 kWh. These batteries are made of NCM 811 lithium-ion cells and are packed 10 or 12 modules. Together, they can offer more than 25 per cent of what the batteries inside an EQC can offer. This indicates that Mercedes’ claim that the EQS will have a range of 770 kms on single charge is going to be on point. However, a smaller 90 kWh battery also has the potential of offering a range in excess of 600 kms without recharge.

The batteries inside the EQS will also have liquid thermal management system which will help the EQS cells to preheat or cooled down depending on the need to reach optimum temperature during a drive or recharging it.

According to reports, Mercedes will also offer over-the-air (OTA) updates for the battery management system. The carmaker may offer a warranty of 10 years or 250,000 kms on the batteries inside the EQS.

(Read: More about the design and other features of Mercedes EQS)

Mercedes is likely to offer the EQS with two powertrain options. The first one is going to be a rear-wheel drive EQS 450 Plus. There will also be a dual-motor all-wheel drive variant with 4MATIC with torque shift function. The regenerative braking system will offer different modes for different output. The top speed of the vehicle is likely to be capped at 210 kmph.

The EQS is likely to come up with either a 22 kW on-board charger and a DC fast charging option of up to 200 kW. Mercedes claims the EQS with the bigger battery pack can be recharged enough for a 300-km trip within 15 minutes.