Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz

German carmaker Mercedes-Benz holds a share of more than 40 per cent in the luxury car segment in India with a significant growth in 2021. Mercedes-Benz sold 11,242 units of luxury cars last year, recording a jump of 42. 5 per cent in sales compared to 2020.

This is the seventh year in a row that the German brand has been the top luxury car seller in India.

Mercedes-Benz had launched 13 new products in India last year. The company also introduced the Retail of the future business model through which it changed the way cars were sold to customers in India.

The performance cars from the Mercedes stable has witnessed the maximum growth during this period. With its expansive lineup of AMG cars, Mercedes recorded a growth of 101 per cent in this segment last year. The last of the AMG cars it launched in India last year was the A45 S, its 12th AMG offering in the country. Mercedes said that there are more AMGs waiting to hit the Indian markets this year as the company plans to expand its AMG Performance centres across India in coming days.

The best-seller from the brand remains the luxury sedans. Mercedes-Benz said the highest selling model from the brand in 2021 was the long wheelbase E-Class while the GLC remains the highest selling SUV from the German carmaker in India.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO of Mercedes-Benz in India, said, "We are excited with our performance that entailed sales recovery and increased our market share, in a year that was largely unprecedented and posed multiple challenges to the industry. We were successful in exciting the market with regular product introductions and earned customers’ confidence with our new business model- Retail of the Future. The year 2021 remains a strong foundation for creating a robust and sustainable roadmap for the future, reiterating the overwhelming trust and loyalty of our customers, who preferred a Mercedes-Benz to other brands."

This year, Mercedes-Benz plans to launch as many as 10 models for the Indian customers. Besides new AMG cars, the carmaker will drive in new Maybach models as well electric vehicles. The company has confirmed that it will launch the EQS electric sedan in India and will produce it locally.