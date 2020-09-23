Mercedes-Benz GLE 53 AMG 4MATIC Plus Coupe launched in India at 1.20 crore

Mercedes-Benz on Wednesday launched the new GLE 53 AMG 4MATIC Plus Coupe in India starting at ₹1.20 crore.

The latest model arrives as a replacement of the outgoing GLE AMG which was sold in the 43 AMG guise. Mercedes-Benz India has already commenced bookings for the new model.

The new Mercedes GLE 53 AMG 4MATIC Plus Coupe comes with the signature 'Panamericana grille' with vertical slats. Its large 20-inch AMG-spec alloys lend it a very muscular appeal. It also sports LED headlamps as well as LED tail lights. Inside, the car benefits from a dual-tone interior theme, carbon fibre inserts, flat-bottom three-spoke steering wheel, aluminium pedals and drive modes. It also gets a fully digital instrument panel and a host of AMG inserts on various elements here and there.

Under the hood, the car gets a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder petrol engine which produces 435 bhp and 520 Nm of peak torque. The transmission option includes a 9-speed automatic unit. There is also an EQ boost starter-alternator system which provides an additional boost of 22 bhp and 250 Nm. Its transmission sends power across all the wheels via the 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system.

In addition to the features found on the regular GLE, the AMG GLE 53 4MATIC Plus also gets AMG active ride control roll stabilisation as well as AIRMATIC suspension.

The GLE is the highest-selling luxury SUV for Mercedes-Benz India and the company said that there are over 13,000 GLE running on the public roads in the country right now.

