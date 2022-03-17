Copyright © HT Media Limited
Mercedes sedans, SUVs and AMGs to cost more from April 1. Check new prices

Mercedes-Benz has decided to increase prices of all its models in India, starting from A-Class Limousine to S-Class ultra-luxury sedan, from next month.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on : 17 Mar 2022, 04:08 PM
File photo of Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB which was launched in India in March, 2021.

Mercedes-Benz India has decided to increase prices of its models across the range available in the country. The German luxury carmaker has announced that it will increase prices by around three percent from next month. On Thursday, Mercedes-Benz India came out with a statement saying that the new prices will be implemented starting April 1.

The reason behind the price hike is aimed to partially offset the impact of rise in input costs.

According to the statement by Mercedes-Benz India, the increase in the prices of its cars would go up by at least 50,000. The highest spike in price could go up to 5 lakh. The models that will be impacted due to the change in prices are the A-Class, E-Class and S-Class limousine, GLA, GLC and GLS, besides the AMG GT 63S 4-door coupe among others.

"The imminent price correction would be in the range of 3 per cent, across the entire model range. The constant increase in input costs in addition to an increase in logistics costs have been exerting significant pressure on the overall costs of the company," the Pune-based German luxury carmaker said in a statement today. It added that rising input costs has led to a significant increase in the company’s operational costs.

From April 1 onwards, the price of A 200 Limousine would start from 42 lakh; GLA 200 from 45 lakh; GLC 200 from 62 lakh; GLE 300 d 4M from 86 lakh; GLS 400d 4M from 1.16 crore; LWB E-Class 200 from 71 lakh; S-Class 350 d from 1.6 crore; AMG E 63 S 4MATIC (CBU) from 1.77 crore; and AMG- GT 63 S 4 Door Coupe (CBU) from 2.7 crore (all prices ex-showroom).

Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO at Mercedes-Benz India, said, "At Mercedes-Benz we continue to offer the most technologically advanced products for an unmatched product experience. However, to run a sustainable business a price correction is necessary to offset the continuous rise in input and operational costs."

Earlier this month, Audi India had also announced price hike across its product range by up to 3 per cent from April 1.

First Published Date: 17 Mar 2022, 04:08 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes Mercedes-Benz Mercedes A 200 Mercedes A 200 Limousine Mercedes GLA 200 GLA 200 Mercedes GLC 200 GLC 200 GLE 300d GLS 400d E-Class S-Class AMG GT 63S
