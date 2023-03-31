Maserati MC20 with 630 hp launched at 3.69 crore

Maserati first launched the MC20 supercar back in 2020 globally. Now, the brand has finally decided to launch the MC20 in the Indian market. It is priced at ₹3.69 Crore ex-showroom. This price is before the customer chooses any options. The MC20 can be considered a spiritual successor to the MC12. Unlike the MC12, which was based on the Ferrari Enzo, the MC20 is an all-new model.

MC20's engine is mid-mounted, it is a 3.0-litre V6 which might seem small in displacement at first. But Maserati says that they are using patented technology from F1. The engine is capable of putting out 630 hp and 730 Nm of peak torque output. It comes mated to an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that transfers the power to the rear wheels only. Maserati calls the engine “Nettuno" and the driver can choose from four different driving modes.

In terms of performance figures, the Maserati MC20 is no slouch. It can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in under 2.9 seconds and has a top speed of more than 325 kmph. The MC20 can come to a halt from 100 kmph to a standstill in less than 33 metres.

A look at the interior of the Maserati MC20.

Maserati has used a lot of carbon fibre to drop the weight of the MC20 down. The vehicle weighs less than 1.5 tonnes and has a weight distribution of 59 per cent at the rear and 41 per cent at the front. The chassis on the MC20 is of monocoque type and it weighs just 100 kg.

The exterior of the Maserati MC20 is quite clean and minimalistic. There are some subtle elements that are taken from the MC12. In a time when the manufacturers fit their vehicles with huge wings and splitters, the MC20 does look elegant. This does not mean that the MC12 does not use active aerodynamics. Maserati is using cleverly placed air vents to optimize the airflow.

