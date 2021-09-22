Maserati Grecale SUV to break cover on November 16

Italian luxury car brand Maserati on Wednesday has announced that it will reveal the OEM's next SUV Grecale on November 16 this year in Milano. The carmaker claims that like its other cars, Grecale SUV too has adopted its nomenclature from the wind.

(Also Read: All units of 2022 Maserati MC20 are sold in US: Report)

The car brand has a long-standing practice of naming its cars after the world's most famous winds. The tradition started in 1963 with Mistral. Then it was followed by Ghibli, Bora and Khamsin.

In 2016, Maserati introduced its first-ever SUV Levante with the same naming strategy. The carmaker believes that the upcoming Grecale, which will be its second luxury SUV, will play a key role in the brand and transform the everyday driving experience.

The upcoming Maserati Grecale is expected to come with some design elements similar to Levante. It gets a large and bold looking mesh front grille with the trident logo at the centre. The grille is flanked by sharp LED headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights. The front bumper houses large air dams at two ends.

The car will come with large and aggressive looking alloy wheels, a nice sloping roof and LED taillights. Inside the cabin, the SUV will surely come with plush luxurious features and a wide range of technologies. However, the carmaker is yet to reveal any detail.

The Grecame SUV will be based on the Giorgio platform as the Alfa Romeo Stelvio. Maserati has a wide range of powertrains in its stable. Expect the upcoming luxury SUV to get a powerful V6 engine that would be clubbed with a hybrid system.

The car can be estimated to produce around 620 hp of power output. However, expect the automaker to reveal more details about Grecale's design, powertrain within a few weeks.