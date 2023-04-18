Maruti offers heavy discounts on WagonR. Check how much you can save

Maruti Suzuki is offering heavy discounts on some its popular hatchback models in April. The carmaker is offering up to ₹54,000 benefits on select models till the end of this month. Some of the models which are included in the benefit scheme are WagonR, Alto K10 and Celerio.

Maruti WagonR

The boxy hatchback from Maruti Suzuki is offered with discount this month worth up to ₹54,000, depending on variants one chooses. The offers are applicable on WagonR CNG, the 1.0-litre and the 1.2-litre variants. The CNG versions of the hatchback are being offered with cash discount of ₹15,000 besides corporate benefits worth ₹4,000. The carmaker is also offering exchange bonus worth between ₹15,000 and ₹20,000 depending on the variant. The 1.0-litre variants of the WagonR get cash discount worth ₹30,000 besides similar corporate discount and exchange benefits. The 1.2-litre variants get cash discount of up to ₹25,000 besides other benefits.

Maruti Alto K10

Maruti's smallest hatchback gets the biggest benefits this month. With cash discounts worth ₹40,000 along with benefits like exchange bonus worth ₹15,000, the Alto K10 gets overall discount of up to ₹55,000. The benefits are applicable on the manual variants of the hatchback. The CNG version of the Alto K10 will come with an overall discount of up to ₹35,000.

Maruti Celerio

Maruti Suzuki Celerio is being offered with a discount worth up to ₹45,000. The biggest benefit is on the CNG version of the hatchback which gets cash discount worth ₹30,000 along with exchange bonus worth up to ₹15,000. The manual petrol variants get discount of ₹25,000 besides exchange bonus while the automatic variants get only the exchange bonus worth ₹15,000.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso also gets similar benefits like Celerio. The discount offered on the hatchback is up to ₹45,000 on the manual petrol variants.

