Maruti offers heavy discounts on WagonR. Check how much you can save

Maruti Suzuki is offering heavy discounts on some its popular hatchback models in April. The carmaker is offering up to 54,000 benefits on select models till the end of this month. Some of the models which are included in the benefit scheme are WagonR, Alto K10 and Celerio.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 18 Apr 2023, 12:25 PM
Maruti Alto and WagonR have emerged as the best-selling cars in India in January, clocking more than 20,000 units each.

Maruti WagonR

The boxy hatchback from Maruti Suzuki is offered with discount this month worth up to 54,000, depending on variants one chooses. The offers are applicable on WagonR CNG, the 1.0-litre and the 1.2-litre variants. The CNG versions of the hatchback are being offered with cash discount of 15,000 besides corporate benefits worth 4,000. The carmaker is also offering exchange bonus worth between 15,000 and 20,000 depending on the variant. The 1.0-litre variants of the WagonR get cash discount worth 30,000 besides similar corporate discount and exchange benefits. The 1.2-litre variants get cash discount of up to 25,000 besides other benefits.

Maruti Alto K10

Maruti's smallest hatchback gets the biggest benefits this month. With cash discounts worth 40,000 along with benefits like exchange bonus worth 15,000, the Alto K10 gets overall discount of up to 55,000. The benefits are applicable on the manual variants of the hatchback. The CNG version of the Alto K10 will come with an overall discount of up to 35,000.

Maruti Celerio

Maruti Suzuki Celerio is being offered with a discount worth up to 45,000. The biggest benefit is on the CNG version of the hatchback which gets cash discount worth 30,000 along with exchange bonus worth up to 15,000. The manual petrol variants get discount of 25,000 besides exchange bonus while the automatic variants get only the exchange bonus worth 15,000.

Maruti S-Presso

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso also gets similar benefits like Celerio. The discount offered on the hatchback is up to 45,000 on the manual petrol variants.

First Published Date: 18 Apr 2023, 12:25 PM IST
TAGS: Celerio S-Presso Alto K10 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Alto K10 Celerio
