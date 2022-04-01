Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Cars News Maruti Suzuki Sells 137,658 Units, Clocks Highest Ever Monthly Exports In March

Maruti Suzuki sells 137,658 units, clocks highest-ever monthly exports in March

Maruti Suzuki has recorded a marginal rise in monthly domestic sales compared to February this year. The carmaker expects the numbers to increase with a host of new launches in coming days.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on : 01 Apr 2022, 12:48 PM
Maruti Suzuki sells 137,658 units, clocks highest-ever monthly exports in March.

Maruti Suzuki has sold 137,658 units in March in the Indian markets, clocking a marginal rise in monthly sales figures. India's largest carmaker continues to record to new highs in exports. With 26,496 vehicles in March, Maruti registered its highest ever export. Maruti ended the financial year with a total sales of 1,652,653 units with a growth of 13.4% over the last financial year. Total sales includes domestic sales of 1,365,370 units, sales to other OEM of 48,907 units and highest ever exports of 238,376 units.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Polo
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.83 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Swift
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.84 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 6.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai I20
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 6.8 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7.18 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki, like most other carmakers in India, has seen a slide in sales due to the ongoing supply chain issues and chip crisis. The carmaker issued a statement today saying, “The shortage of electronic components had some impact on the production of vehicles in FY 2021-22. The Company took all possible measures to minimise the impact. As the supply situation of electronic components continues to be unpredictable, it might have some impact on the production volume in FY 2022-23 as well."

Maruti's smaller cars, which include the likes of Alto, Swift, WagonR, Baleno Dzire, continue to attract large number of customers and form the base of Maruti's sales in India. Together, nine such cars contributed 97,805 units to the overall sales volumes last month despite a marginal drop compared to March last year.

Maruti Suzuki is on an overdrive of new launches this year. The carmaker has already launched the new Celerio and its CNG version, WagonR and the 2022 Baleno recently. It is also expected to launch the facelift versions of Ertiga and XL6 MPVs later this month. According to reports, Maruti Suzuki will also launch the facelift version of the Vitara Brezza SUV. Later this year, it will also drive in a new compact SUV to take on rivals like Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

First Published Date: 01 Apr 2022, 12:48 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Maruti Suzuki Maruti Baleno 2022 Baleno Maruti XL6 2022 XL6 Maruti Ertiga 2022 Ertiga Maruti Vitara Brezza 2022 Vitara Brezza
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS