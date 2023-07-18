HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid Suv Price Hiked After Addition Of This New Safety Feature

Maruti Grand Vitara hybrid SUV price hiked. Check how much more one needs to pay

Maruti Suzuki has increased the price of its flagship compact SUV Grand Vitara from Monday, July 17. The carmaker said that the price of the SUV will now go up by 4,000 for all the strong hybrid variants with immediate effect. The reason behind the price hike is the addition of a new safety feature in the Grand Vitara strong hybrid versions. The SUV, which is a technical cousin of the Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder, rivals the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos among others.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Jul 2023, 08:43 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Maruti Suzuki has increased the price of the Grand Vitara SUV by ₹4,000 after adding a new safety feature to it.
Maruti Suzuki has increased the price of the Grand Vitara SUV by ₹4,000 after adding a new safety feature to it.

Maruti Suzuki said that the hybrid variants of the Grand Vitara SUV will now come with a new pedestrian safety feature. In a regulatory filing on Monday,Maruti Suzuki said the Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS) for the intelligent electric hybrid variants of the Grand Vitara will cost another 4,000 on the existing ex-showroom price.

The safety feature is key to help ‘drivers and pedestrians safe by alerting them about the presence of a vehicle’, said Maruti Suzuki in the regulatory filing. The Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System emits alarm sound which can be heard up to five feet away. The new safety feature has been added to meet upcoming vehicle safety regulations.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
₹ 10.45 - 19.65 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
₹ 10.49 - 17.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Skoda Kushaq (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Kushaq
₹ 10.5 - 17.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Verna (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Verna
₹ 10.89 - 17.38 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Ytb (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Ytb
₹7 - 11 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

Also Read : Maruti, Toyota, Mahindra give thumbs up to Bharat NCAP, India's car safety test

Maruti Suzuki offers the Grand Vitara SUV strong-hybrid versions at a starting price of 18.29 lakh (ex-showroom) and it goes up to 19.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

Watch: Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: First Drive Review

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara was launched in September last year at a starting price of 10.45 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in four variants, the SUV offers mild hybrid, strong hybrid as well as four-wheel drive options. It is also one of the first SUVs in its segment to be offered with CNG kit.

Under the hood, the Grand Vitara comes equipped with Maruti's new generation K-series 1.5-litre, Dual Jet, Dual VVT petrol engine. It can churn out 99 bhp of power and 136 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission. There is also an e-CVT transmission used for the strong hybrid variant. The CNG versions are only offered with manual gearbox and generates 86.63 bhp of power and 121.5 Nm of peak torque.

First Published Date: 18 Jul 2023, 08:43 AM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
67% OFF
Selleys RP7 (105 Ml, Clear) Multipurpose Lubricant,Cleaner for Chimney,Rust Remover, Auto Maintenance,Loosens Stuck Parts, Removes Stain & Sticky Residue, Descaling & Cleaning Agent
Rs. 99 Rs. 300
Amazon_Logo
71% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 265 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 349 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.