Maruti Grand Vitara hybrid SUV price hiked. Check how much more one needs to pay

Maruti Suzuki has increased the price of its flagship compact SUV Grand Vitara from Monday, July 17. The carmaker said that the price of the SUV will now go up by ₹4,000 for all the strong hybrid variants with immediate effect. The reason behind the price hike is the addition of a new safety feature in the Grand Vitara strong hybrid versions. The SUV, which is a technical cousin of the Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder, rivals the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos among others.

Maruti Suzuki said that the hybrid variants of the Grand Vitara SUV will now come with a new pedestrian safety feature. In a regulatory filing on Monday,Maruti Suzuki said the Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS) for the intelligent electric hybrid variants of the Grand Vitara will cost another ₹4,000 on the existing ex-showroom price.

The safety feature is key to help ‘drivers and pedestrians safe by alerting them about the presence of a vehicle’, said Maruti Suzuki in the regulatory filing. The Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System emits alarm sound which can be heard up to five feet away. The new safety feature has been added to meet upcoming vehicle safety regulations.

Maruti Suzuki offers the Grand Vitara SUV strong-hybrid versions at a starting price of ₹18.29 lakh (ex-showroom) and it goes up to ₹19.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara was launched in September last year at a starting price of ₹10.45 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in four variants, the SUV offers mild hybrid, strong hybrid as well as four-wheel drive options. It is also one of the first SUVs in its segment to be offered with CNG kit.

Under the hood, the Grand Vitara comes equipped with Maruti's new generation K-series 1.5-litre, Dual Jet, Dual VVT petrol engine. It can churn out 99 bhp of power and 136 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission. There is also an e-CVT transmission used for the strong hybrid variant. The CNG versions are only offered with manual gearbox and generates 86.63 bhp of power and 121.5 Nm of peak torque.

