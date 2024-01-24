Maruti Suzuki Fronx hits 1 lakh sales milestone since its launch

Maruti Suzuki unveiled the Fronx back at the Auto Expo 2023. Now, the manufacturer has announced that the crossover has hit a 1 lakh milestone in less than a year. The Fronx shares its underpinnings with the Baleno which has led the premium-hatchback segment quite a few times.

There are several reasons behind the success of the Fronx. The first one is the way it looks, the Fronx feels up-market when compared to its rivals. There is chunky body cladding and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels on the sides to enhance the ruggedness. At the rear, there is a set of LED tail lamps that are connected via a lightbar.

The cabin also gets a dual-tone theme of black and brown and is quite loaded with features. There is a 360-degree camera, a heads-up display, a wireless charger, a 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system and a multi-function steering wheel among others.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Engine

As of now, the Fronx is available only with a set of petrol engines. There is a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol BoosterJet engine. Both engines come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard.

The naturally aspirated engine produces 88 bhp of max power at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 113 Nm at 4,400 rpm. Apart from the manual gearbox, Maruti is also offering a 5-speed AMT. The claimed fuel efficiency figure stands at 21.8 kmpl for the manual gearbox and 22.89 kmpl for the AMT unit.

Then there is the BoosterJet engine. It puts out 99 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 147.6 Nm of peak torque between 2,000 and 4,500 rpm. Maruti is also offering a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission with paddle shifters along with the manual gearbox. The manufacturer is claiming a fuel efficiency figure of 21.5 kmpl for the manual gearbox and 20.02 kmpl for the automatic gearbox.

If the customer wants, he or she can also get the 1.2-litre engine with a CNG powertrain but it comes mated only to a manual gearbox. The power output is reduced to 77 bhp and torque falls to 98.5 Nm while the engine is running on CNG. Maruti Suzuki is claiming a fuel efficiency figure of 28.51 km/kg.

