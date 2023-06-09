Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Top highlights

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jun 09, 2023

The Fronx is a Baleno-based crossover

It sits between the Baleno and the Brezza

It is offered with two petrol engine options

There is a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated unit and a 1.0-litre BoosterJet engine

 Check product page

It gets a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Arkamys-powered Surround Sense 

There is a wireless charger, LED headlamps, heads-up display, a 360-degree camera and paddle shifters.

In terms of safety features, there are upto 6 airbags, rollover mitigation, hill hold assist, brake assist and ABS with EBD

The Fronx looks like a scaled-down version of the Grand Vitara.

The prices of the Fronx starts from 7.46 lakh ex-showroom
To check out review of the Fronx
Click Here