Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Top highlights

The Fronx is a Baleno-based crossover
It sits between the Baleno and the Brezza
It is offered with two petrol engine options
There is a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated unit and a 1.0-litre BoosterJet engine
It gets a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Arkamys-powered Surround Sense
There is a wireless charger, LED headlamps, heads-up display, a 360-degree camera and paddle shifters.
In terms of safety features, there are upto 6 airbags, rollover mitigation, hill hold assist, brake assist and ABS with EBD
The Fronx looks like a scaled-down version of the Grand Vitara.
The prices of the Fronx starts from ₹7.46 lakh ex-showroom