Maruti Celerio 2021 to launch tomorrow: Price expectations

Maruti Celerio, in its new generation will hit Indian markets tomorrow. The entry-level hatchback, first launched in 2014 and then upgraded in 2018, will take on rivals like the Hyundai Santro and Tata Tiago among others in the segment.

While the bookings have already started for the new Celerio, Maruti has not shared too many details, other than claiming it will be the ‘most fuel efficient petrol car’ to be available in India.

Suzuki has said that the new Celerio could deliver up to 26 kmpl of mileage, making it more fuel efficient than all other cars offered by carmakers in India.

Maruti Celerio will be based on Suzuki’s Heartect platform, the same as the Swift and Baleno , thanks to which it will be longer, wider and taller than the outgoing model. And it will also have a longer wheelbase, offering a wider cabin.

As far as the design is concerned, the exterior of the new Celerio has bee revamped a bit. The front face looks different to the outgoing model as far as the teasers and spy shots are concerned. It will also come with redesigned bumpers and more striking air intakes in black plastic, an oval-shaped grille with a chrome bar running across it.

The interior of the new Maruti Celerio will come with a redesigned dashboard to add the SmartPlay Studio infotainment system , operated through a 7-inch tocuhscreen system, compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Celerio will also get a push start/stop button with idle start/stop function. The AC vents and the steering wheel are also likely to be redesigned.

At the rear, Celerio is likely to offer more space to the occupants. However, expect the usual hard plastics all around.

As far as safety is concerned, Maruti Celerio is likely to be offered with two front airbags, ABS brakes with EBD, ISOFIX anchors, and reversing sensors with a camera, but not ESP.

Maruti will use the four-cylinder 1.2-litre petrol engine under the hood of the new Celerio that also powers its other models like Swift. It is capable of producing maximum output of 83 hp and 115 Nm of peak torque. Maruti is also likely to introduce a new 1.0-litre K10C series three cylinder DualJet engine which could actually help Celerio improve its fuel efficiency. Both engines are likely to come mated to either a five-speed manual gearbox or an automated manual transmission.

The price of the new Celerio is likely to start above ₹4.50-lakh mark. The previous generation Celerio was offered at a starting price of ₹4.66 lakh (ex-showroom) and went up to ₹6 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec trim.