Maruti Suzuki has a solid grip in the passenger vehicle segment in the country with all the top-five selling cars in 2020-21 coming from its garage. While Swift has been the undisputed leader of the pack, almost sealing the metaphorical crown on metaphorical head, the likes of Baleno, WagonR, Alto and Dzire complete a power-packed team at the top.

Maruti sold 1.72 lakh units of Swift in 2020-21 and followed it up by launching the updated version of the hatchback. The only other car it has had to compete with in the past is younger sibling Alto which took the fourth spot with 1.59 lakh units sold.

Baleno, sold under the Nexa brand, has managed to increase its popularity and while it has had to contend with newer or updated rivals in recent times, still fared extremely strong in the market. 1.63 lakh units of the car were sold in 2020-21.

WagonR is the next topper in the list and while there have been concerns that it is rather dated, the car still finds favour among a vast number of car buyers in the country. At 1.60 lakh units sold, it was only a shade behind Baleno.

Completing the top-five in the Indian passenger vehicles' sales chart is the Dzire. At one point, the Dzire even secured the top place but considering that it has received no major change or update in recent years, its achievement of holding on to the fifth place is even more commendable.

At a time when SUVs are ruling Indian roads, Maruti's top five performers in the Indian automobile market show that smaller cars are still overwhelmingly preferred by the masses. In fact, these five cars alone account for 30% of all PV sales in the country. "

A number of factors may continue to work for Maruti Suzuki in India. That it has a pan-India presence in terms of sales and service, its move to be more premium courtesy the Nexa brand, a solid resale value and the recent impetus for personal mobility, Maruti is well poised to not just have the lead but possibly build on it as well.