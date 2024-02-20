HT Auto
Mahindra Scorpio X trademark filed, could be for upcoming pick-up truck

  • Mahindra showcased the pick-up truck version of the Scorpio N last year.
One of the major product unveiling from Mahindra in 2023 was the Global Pik Up, which is a lifestyle pickup truck based on the automaker's Scorpio-N SUV that has witnessed pretty good response since launch. Despite the automaker's presence in the pickup truck segment with Scorpio pickup, it has never been highlighted so far. However, Mahindra is aiming big with the Global Pik Up.
Mahindra and Mahindra showcased the ‘Global Pik Up’ truck last year in August. After a couple of months, the brand filed a design patent for the vehicle and now Mahindra has filed a trademark for the ‘Scorpio X’ moniker with a font that is very similar to the Scorpio N in terms of design. It can be expected that the Scorpio X nameplate will be used for the production-spec version of the Global Pik Up truck. However, nothing is confirmed as of now.

