Mahindra records best-ever SUV sales in September, sells 41,267 units

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., on Sunday, announced in a regulatory filing that it registered its best-ever SUV sales in September 2023. The homegrown auto manufacturer that sells some of the most popular SUVs in India, including models like Scorpio, XUV700 etc. has sold 41,267 units in September 2023, registering a 20 per cent growth in the same month, compared to September last year, when it recorded 34,262 units.

Mahindra has also revealed that in the current financial year, the auto manufacturer has sold 214,904 units of SUVs between April and September. This marked a 29 per cent growth during the first six months of the current financial year, as compared to the same period of the last fiscal when it retailed 167,052 units.

Mahindra has further stated in the regulatory filing that in the utility vehicles, the auto manufacturer has recorded the highest sales for the third consecutive month. While it sold 41,267 utility vehicles in the domestic market last month, the automaker recorded 42,260 units of overall vehicle sales. This sales performance comes right ahead of the festive season. Mahindra hopes the sales momentum will continue in the coming months as well buoyed by the positive consumer sentiment during the festive season.

Speaking about the automaker's sales performance, Veejay Nakra, President of the Automotive Division and M&M Ltd., said that the utility vehicles' sales growth has helped the automaker to post overall sales growth as well. “We are excited to achieve our highest ever sale of SUVs for the third consecutive month. This month we saw a growth of 20 per cent with 41,267 vehicles. We also registered an overall growth of 17 per cent. In September, we also crossed the 1 lakh unit mark for our Bolero Maxx Pik Up trucks, making it the fastest selling pick up in the country to reach that mark. While demand for our key SUV brands continue to be strong, we are keeping a close watch on the availability of semi-conductors and select components to meet the strong festive season demand," Nakra further added.

