Made-in-India Volkswagen Virtus launched in Brazil with ADAS

Volkswagen has launched the made-in-India Virtus compact sedan in Brazil. The model is made at Volkswagen India’s facility in Chakan, Maharashtra, and exported to the Brazilian market. The company commenced Virtus exports last year with the first batch of left-hand drive examples heading to Mexico.

Apart from being a left-hand drive model, the Brazilian-spec Volkswagen Virtus gets a host of changes over the India-spec version. The model gets different LED DRLs as well as LED reflector headlamps. In contrast, the Indian version uses LED projector lens in its headlamps while the DRLs are placed at the base of the cluster. The Brazilian version also gets larger alloy wheels with a different design. Much like the GT variant sold in India, the Virtus Exclusive variant in Brazil gets sportier cosmetic changes including side skirts, a rear spoiler, and darkened accents for a sportier look.

Also Read : Volkswagen Virtus scores 5 stars in Latin NCAP crash test results

The Brazili-spec Virtus gets revised headlamps and DRLs while being nearly identical in other departments

The cabin is largely the same on both models barring the steering wheel being on the other side. The Brazilian version though gets a matte brown and black-themed cabin as against the black and beige colour scheme sold on the India-spec version. The top-spec Exclusive edition further brings soft leatherette material and vinyl finish on the dashboard for a more premium feel.

On the feature front, the Brazilian Virtus misses out on features like an electric sunroof and ventilated front seats. It does benefit from the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), which brings safety features like adaptive cruise control, forward collision mitigation, and manoeuvre braking function.

Power comes from the same 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI turbo petrol engines. The 1.0 TSI develops 126 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque, while the 1.5 TSI develops 148 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. The Brazilian-spec Virtus though only comes with a 6-speed torque converter and misses out on the 6-speed manual and DSG transmission choices altogether.

The top-spec Virtus Exclusive variant in Brazil gets premium leatherette and vinyl finish on the dashboard

Considering that both models are nearly on par in terms of spec, we do hope Volkswagen India considers bringing ADAS to the market with the next update. Not just on the Virtus but the feature could very well make it to the Taigun, which is also built on the same platform. With the arrival of the MG Hector facelift with ADAS, more in the ₹10-20 lakh price point are expected to get the feature including the next iteration of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and possibly the new generation Hyundai Verna that’s set to arrive in a few weeks.

First Published Date: