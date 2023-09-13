Volkswagen Virtus GT Edge variants get new Matte colour 

Published Sep 13, 2023

New colour scheme for Virtus GT Edge variants is called Carbon Steel Grey Matte

Pre-bookings for this colour have been opened and it will be available for limited time

Deliveries will begin in October but price for the new colour haven't been announced

 The Virtus GT Edge variants also come in Deep Black Pearl, priced at 18.77 lakh (ex-showroom)

The GT Edge variants of the Virtus are dedicated to automotive enthusiasts

They come with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine 

The engine churns out 148 bhp of max power and 250 Nm of peak torque

 The engine also features ACT or Active Cylinder Technology
