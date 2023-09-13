Volkswagen Virtus GT Edge variants get new Matte colour 

New colour scheme for Virtus GT Edge variants is called Carbon Steel Grey Matte
Pre-bookings for this colour have been opened and it will be available for limited time
Deliveries will begin in October but price for the new colour haven't been announced
The Virtus GT Edge variants also come in Deep Black Pearl, priced at ₹18.77 lakh (ex-showroom)
The GT Edge variants of the Virtus are dedicated to automotive enthusiasts
They come with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine
The engine churns out 148 bhp of max power and 250 Nm of peak torque
The engine also features ACT or Active Cylinder Technology