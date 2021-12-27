Lexus unveils hydrogen-powered off-roader recreational vehicle concept

Lexus has revealed a hydrogen-powered recreational off-highway vehicle (ROV) concept that ensures an adventurous drive with zero-emissions. The ROV has been designed as a luxury offering without losing out on its ruggedness and performance. It boasts of a bold design with exposed suspension, a protective cage and chunky off-road tyres that can take it past muddy tracks.

The vehicle features the signature Lexus grille and stands 1,800 mm in height, has 3,120 mm of length and 1,725 mm of width. It features the ‘L’-motif front and rear lights and sports the ‘LEXUS’ badge at the rear. The dark bronze body paint adds to the rugged appeal of the ROV.

The Lexus ROV gets a lightweight body and suspension that have been designed for both comfort and off-roading. The body of the vehicle has been designed to protect passengers while preserving enough travel for the front suspension. The front fenders have been designed to offer protection against any stray rocks and mud. The suspension cover connected to the rear hydrogen fuel tank protects functional parts.

Based on the Tazuna concept, the inside of the ROV features a simple meter that instantly put out the required information while the driver concentrates on driving. The cabin gets a leather steering wheel, a sculpted shift knob and seats upholstered in hard-wearing synthetic leather. The seats also feature suspension elements that smooth bumps out of the ride.

On the mechanical front, the Lexus ROV concept embodies the sound of an ICE vehicle as well as the responsive rise in torque. To achieve this, the ROV is powered by a 1.0-litre hydrogen engine that works with a high-pressure tank for compressed hydrogen which is delivered by a direct hydrogen injector. The new hydrogen engine produces close to zero emissions, with a negligible amount of engine oil burned during driving.