Lamborghini India records highest-ever sales in 2021, posts 86% growth

Lamborghini India recorded a whopping 86 per cent YoY growth in 2021 as compared to 2020. The Italian supercar major has delivered 69 cars, claimed Sharad Agarwal, Head of Lamborghini India in a post on LinkedIn.

He said that Lamborghini India witnessed strong growth owing to the new product launches in 2021 and customer engagement initiatives. He also hopes that the company will be able to continue this momentum in 2022 as well. The supercar brand registered its best-ever sales in 2021.

The automaker claims to have achieved its fastest 100 cars milestone in the super-luxury car segment by delivering 100th Urus in the country. Also, it reached the cumulative sales milestone of 300 Lamborghini cars in last year only.

The Italian car brand under the Volkswagen umbrella launched four new products in the Indian market in 2021. These were Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder, Urus Pearl Capsule, Urus Graphite Capsule and Huracan STO.

The automaker also claims that it achieved a couple of milestones last year, which helped it to engage more consumers and grab more attention. During the Esperienza GIRO from Delhi - Chandigarh - Shimla, the automaker witnessed the participation of 50 Lamborghini models in a 550 km drive. The 50 Lamborghinis claimed to have driven 1,500 km distance across three chapters during Lamborghini Day 2021.

Lamborghini also claimed that it reached the Umling La pass, which is the highest motorable road any Lamborghini car ever travelled.

While speaking about the 2021 sales performance of the brand and its expectation in 2022, Sharad Agarwal, Head of Lamborghini India said that the company will continue to focus on the three pillars for the Indian market. It aims to bring new models faster to the market, set new benchmarks in customer experience by curating unique exclusive experiences for both its customers and prospects; expand its reach to new geographies and segments in India and drive consistent growth in the market.

