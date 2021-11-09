Lamborghini Huracan to get new navigation system from 2022 that works offline

Lamborghini Huracan models are ready to receive a major change in their infotainment systems. The future Lamborghini Huracan sportscars will come with a special navigation system developed by what3words, from mid-2022.

Unlike the conventional navigation systems that determine locations on the basis of GPS coordinates, the new navigation system gets a simpler three-word designation for any location on the earth.

As the technology provider company has claimed, it has created the navigation system by dividing the world into 57 trillion 10 foot squares and assigning three words to each of these squares.

Another interesting feature is that this navigation system can be used offline and it can be combined with the Alexa voice assistant as well, which the supercar already uses.

Luca Giardino, head of connectivity at Lamborghini, said that the future of mobility demands the most advanced technology and that is why Lamborghini will start using the new navigation system from mid of next year. Giardino also said that this navigation system will provide the future Lamborghini Huracan owners with the most seamless way to navigate by voice.

Interestingly, Lamborghini is not the only automaker that will be using this navigation system. Previously, German luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz became the first auto major to use this navigation system in its cars back in 2018. The other automakers using the technology include Tata Motors, Lotus, Ford etc.

According to the technology company, traditional addresses are not suitable for voice commands. Hence, using three designated words and Alexa combined to navigate a particular location can deliver a top of the range experience to the users.

While Huracan will be the first Lamborghini supercar to receive this navigation system, it is not disclosed yet what other models will receive the technology.