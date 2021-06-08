Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder launched in India at 3.54 crore

Lamborghini has driven in the Huracan Evo Rear-Wheel-Drive (RWD) Spyder to India today and has launched the open-top rear-wheel-drive model based on its popular Huracan Evo at a price of ₹3.54 crore. Though it had made its debut globally in May last year, the Italian sports car manufacturer took more than a year to bring in the Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder to India.

This is the second launch from Lamborghini in India within a year after the Italian sports car manufacturer drove in the Huracan Evo RWD Coupe at a price of ₹3.22 crore in the country.

The Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder is powered by a 5.2-litre naturally-aspirated V10 engine that can generate a whopping 602 bhp of power and 560 Nm of peak torque. With a top speed of more than 320 kmph, the Huracan Evo RWD Spyder can cover zero to 100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds.

Sharad Agarwal, Head of Lamborghini India, said, "India is one of the strategic markets for Lamborghini and we consistently invest to create unique bespoke experiences for our customers. The Huracan EVO Rear-Wheel Drive Spyder truly doubles the driving fun and we look forward to see our customer and prospects in India enjoying the sense of freedom and spirit of life that open-top driving provides."

Francesco Scardaoni, Regional Director for Automobili Lamborghini in Asia Pacific, said, "As Huracan Evo RWD Spyder features a fun-to-drive experience, it definitely adds vitality to the super sports cars market in India as reflected in the increasing number of supercar aficionados."

The Huracan Evo RWD Spyder looks similar to the Coupe version of the car. However, it is about 120 kgs heavier than the hard-top model because of the drop-top roof mechanism. One of the key features of the soft-top roof is that it can be opened or shut in just 17 seconds even while cruising at a speed of up to 50 kmph.

Inside, The Huracan Evo RWD Spyder gets the same cabin as the Huracan EVO RWD Coupe. There is an 8.4-inch touchscreen that comes mounted on the centre console. It is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa voice recognition features.