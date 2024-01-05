Check out Royal Enfield Hunter 350's  new colour schemes.

Royal Enfield has introduced two new colour schemes for the Hunter 350.
There is Dapper Green.
The second colour is Dapper Orange.
The new colours are priced at ₹1,69,656/- (ex-showroom, Chennai).
Apart from the two new colour schemes, the Hunter 350 is sold in several colour options. There is Factory Black, Dapper White, Dapper Grey, Rebel Black, Rebel Blue and Rebel Red.
There are no other changes to the motorcycle.
The prices of the Hunter 350 starts at ₹1.50 lakh ex-showroom which makes it the most affordable Royal Enfield.
The engine is a 349 cc air-oil cooled unit that produces 20.11 bhp and 27 Nm.
The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit.