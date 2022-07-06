Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae Coupé supercar launched in India 

Automobili Lamborghini on Wednesday announced the launch of the Aventador Ultimae Coupé in India but did not disclose price. It is the swansong of the brand's purest and eternal naturally aspirated, iconic V12 engine. The Aventador Ultimae range is limited to 600 units globally, with the company having allocated 350 units for the Coupé and 250 units for the Roadster.

The Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae Coupé gets active push-rod suspensions for racing responsiveness, four-wheel drive for total control and a four-wheel steering. Its CFK Monocoque helps maintain a light body weight. It gets a specific exterior livery with dedicated tone-to-tone combination.

On the exterior as well interior, the super car gets carbon fibre components. Cabin seats feature laser engraved Alcantra with unique graphics.

Under the hood, the Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae Coupé sources power from the same 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine that has been tuned to churn out 780 PS of power at 8,500 rpm and 720 Nm of torque. It is the same powertrain that does duty underneath the Nurburgring record-beating Aventador SVJ variant.

The Italian automaker had first introduced the Aventador at the 2011 Geneva Motor Show. Since then, the super car has become one of the most iconic models from the brand, thanks to its exclusive styling and the naturally aspirated V12 engine.

Last month, the company launched the Aventador Ultimae Roadster in the country and a total of two units of the the model have already been delivered to the customers here, with the second one being delivered earlier this month.

