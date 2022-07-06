In pics: Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae Coupé makes its way to India
The new laser engraved Alcantara featured in the interior of the Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae Coupé was produced exclusively for this limited series.
Automobili Lamborghini has announced the launch of the Aventador Ultimae Coupé in India but did not disclose price. The model will be limited to just 350 units worldwide. The model was showcased in Voila Pasifae exterior body colour.
The Aventador Ultimae Coupé model comes with lines and details such as the front splitter’s outline and teeth picked out in purple, with the accent line continuing along the car. There are matching accents on the rear fins of the visible carbon fiber rear diffuser.
On the exterior as well interior, the Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae Coupé super car gets carbon fibre components. The super car gets lightweight forged rims, all staggered in 20’ or 21’.
India-spec Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae Coupé configuration features Viola Pasifae body color and Bronzo Oreadi full livery and Bronze Calipers. It includes a 360° livery on front bumper details, front splitter contour, mirror housing, rocker cover and rear bumper.
The Lamborghini supercar comes equipped with a four-wheel steering and a customizable TFT digital dashboard that displays driver modes as well as helps in controlling in-car connectivity.
While cabin seats of the Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae Coupé feature laser engraved Alcantra with unique graphics, the Bronzo stitching with a Bianco Leda back color contrast the outer body color.
Under the hood, the Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae Coupé sources power from the same 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine that has been tuned to churn out 780 PS of power at 8,500 rpm and 720 Nm of torque.
The Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae Coupé marries the performance of the Avendator SVJ version with the elegance of the Aventador S.
