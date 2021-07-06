Kia Sportage revealed in its latest edition; gets design updates, curved display

Kia Sportage has made its global debut in its latest, fifth-generation form and is promising to continue being a strong product offering from Kia in markets where it is currently offered. The Sportage SUV, along with Seltos, was recently credited for powering global sales for Kia in the month of June and it is likely that the fifth-generation Sportage continued to aid the momentum.

Kia Sportage cabin:

Don't miss out the funky air vent design on the dashboard of the new Kia Sportage.

The latest Sportage has been developed on a new architecture and claims to have a driver-centric design with premium interiors that are highlighted by a large and swooping curved display. This integrated display is home to a slew of connectivity tech. Measuring 12 inches, it gets a slim touchscreen pad and is fitted with the latest-generation full thin-film-transistor liquid-crystal display. Updates will be OTA and this includes those meant for navigation.

The other highlights of the cabin of the new Sportage includes a center console with soft-touch switches, operating system configuration, upholders and storage. There is also space for wireless phone charging.

Kia Sportage dimensions:

New Kia Sportage dimensions Wheelbase 2,755 mm Length 4,660 mm Width 1,865 mm Height 1,660 mm

Kia is also promising enhanced comfort and space for passengers in the new Sportage and is bragging of class-leading leg, knee and head room. Numerically speaking, Kia says there is 1,050 mm of leg room for passengers in the second row and 1,000 mm of headroom. Boot space figure stands at 637 litres which can be extended by folding the rear seats for flat-bed space.

Kia Sportage exterior highlights:

Kia's new design language, called Opposites United, is at the core of the exterior design highlights of the new SPortage. A black grille graphic stretches across the width of the face of the SUV and there are boomerang-shaped LED DRLs which form the boundary for the Matrix LED head lights.

Kia Sportage continues to benefit from a high ground clearance which is key for when the SUV decides to leave the tarmac.

From the side, the Sportage gets strong body lines and a chrome beltline has also been added while the rear lights have a slim horizontal design. The new Sportage sits on either 17, 18 or 19-inch wheels, depending on the variants and spec.

Kia Sportage performance:

The 1.6-liter TGDI powertrain is likely to be the highlight of the new Sportage and it has 177 hp and 265 Nm of torque. For someone looking for an even more powerful drive experience, there is a R2.0-liter diesel engine which develops 183 hp and has 416 Nm of torque. While the 1.6-liter TGDI engine is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (7DCT) and a six-speed manual transmission, the R2.0-litre diesel is paired to an extensively re-engineered 8-speed automatic transmission.

The Sportage range will also feature hybrid (HEV) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) models.

The latest Kia Sportage gets new Electric Control Suspension.

Among the other notable highlights is an advanced Terrain mode that claims to automatically adjust the Sportage’s settings so that the vehicle realizes an optimal drive dynamic for any given road condition and environment.

A new Electric Control Suspension (ECS) provides optimum comfort and superior safety levels at all times thanks to its continuous damping control in real-time. An electronic 4WD system makes sure power is optimally distributed between the front and rear wheels depending on road conditions and driving situations.

Kia Sportage safety highlights:

Kia Sportage has been equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) technology and has an improved torsional rigidity. It gets driver airbag, passenger airbag, side curtain airbags and low-side airbags.

There is also Highway Driving Assist which helps drivers maintain a safe distance and speed from the vehicle ahead and helping the vehicle keep to its lane. Some of the other highlights include Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control (NSCC), Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA), Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM) and Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA).