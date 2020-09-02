Kia Sonet SUV prices to be revealed on September 18, may start from 7 lakh

After revealing the look and feel of its upcoming second SUV for India, Kia is all set to officially launch the Sonet SUV this month. The Korean auto giant has announced that the prices of the Kia Sonet SUV will be revealed on September 18.

On Tuesday, Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Kia Motors India, said, “With 30+ segment-best features and Kia’s renowned design language, quality and reliability, we are confident of recreating history with Sonet which is slated to be launched on the 18th of this month. Also, we are initiating our plan to establish India as an export hub with Sonet, catering to 70+ countries from our state-of-the-art Anantapur manufacturing unit."

Dealer sources have now confirmed to HT Auto that the entry-level variant of Sonet sub-compact SUV will be priced from ₹6.99 lakh and the pricing will extend all the way up to ₹13 lakh.

Sonet will enter a highly competitive - and highly lucrative - sub-compact SUV segment which also features cars like Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300 and the upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser and Nissan Magnite.

(Kia Sonet - full pic gallery)

At an expected starting price of ₹6.99 lakh, the Kia Sonet will undercut rivals like Maruti Vitara Brezza and Mahindra XUV300, both of which start at a slightly higher price tag of ₹7.34 lakh and ₹7.95 lakh, respectively. It will also lock horns with the Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon which start from ₹6.70 lakh and ₹6.99 lakh, respectively.

Kia unveiled the Sonet SUV on August 7, giving out details about the design, the trims and several technical specifications. The SUV brags of several segment first features and the production version bears several similarities to the concept form previously showcased.

Much like the Seltos, Sonet will also be offered in both GT Line as well as Tech Line. The GT Line seeks to give the car a more sporty visual appeal with red accents inside and outside setting it apart.

Later in August, Kia Sonet’s fuel economy was also revealed. Kia Sonet is going to be featured in three engine options and five gearbox configurations. The entry-level 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with a 5-speed manual gearbox will return an ARAI-rated fuel economy of 18.4 kmpl. The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with 6-speed iMT and a 7-speed DCT automatic will deliver 18.2 kmpl and 18.3 kmpl respectively. The 1.5-litre diesel engine with 6-speed manual unit will deliver a fuel efficiency figure of 24.1 kmpl and the 6-speed torque-converter setup will deliver 19 kmpl of efficiency.

Kia Sonet SUV pre-booking, for and amount of ₹25,000, was off to a flying start on August 20. The company has reported as many as 6,523 bookings on the first day itself. While bookings' numbers may not always actually translate to real-world sales figures, the statistic is still quite impressive considering it is for just a single day and also the financial uncertainties prevalent due to Covid-19.