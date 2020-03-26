Kia Seltos tops UV sales chart in February, Maruti Ertiga at second

Kia Seltos topped the UV charts in February 2020 at 14,024 units sales. This was its second ever highest-sales recorded after January 2020 when it performed exceptionally well by selling 15,000 units.

Launched back in August 2019, Kia Seltos has continuously outperformed most of its rivals. With-in just one year of its official entry in India, the South Korean carmaker has emerged as the third-largest carmaker in the country, and enjoys a a market share of 6.24%, as per data released in February 2020.

As of end-February 2020, Kia sold a total of 74,250 units of the Seltos since its launch, this includes 35,902 diesel and 38,348 petrol units. With-in just seven months of its launch, the Seltos has emerged as the top-selling UV for four months - October 2019, November 2019, January 2020 and February 2020.

The company even raised the prices of the Seltos on January 1st, 2020 by up to ₹35,000. While the Seltos petrol is now priced in the range of ₹9.89 to ₹14.09 lakh, the Seltos diesel pricing stretches in between ₹10.34 to ₹17.34 lakh.

Maruti Ertiga:

The Maruti Ertiga has always performed well in terms of overall sales, but its jump to the second position in the list is tad surprising. At 11,782 units sales in February 2020, it still stands tall against most of it competitors. During the same period in 2019, Maruti sold 7,975 units of Ertiga.

It has averaged at about 8,000 monthly sales in FY 2019-20 and its last best performance was recorded back in June 2019 when it garnered 9,218 sales. In the first 11 months of FY 2019-20, the company sold 86,574 units of Ertiga which include 39,731 units of diesel variants and 46,843 units of petrol variants.

The Maruti Ertiga is currently priced in the range of ₹7.30 lakh to ₹10.13 lakh.

