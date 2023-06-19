Kia Seltos facelift to be unveiled on July 4: Here's what's expected

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Kia India is set to unveil the facelift version of the Seltos SUV in the market on July 4. The model is expected to get minor updates on the front fascia with a modified grille and redesigned lights. Its rear profiled too is expected to get fresh design updates with Carens-like lights and updates to bumper. The major upgrade is expected to be inclusion of the ADAS or the advanced driver assistance system on the model.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 19 Jun 2023, 17:02 PM
