Kia Seltos Facelift: Top new features 

Kia will launch the Seltos facelift on 4th July
It will get cosmetic upgrades, new features and a new engine as well. Here are top 5 new features that the SUV will get
The Seltos will now come with a panoramic sunroof.
It will will let in more light than the single-pane sunroof that the Seltos gets currently.
There will be twin screens in the cabin
The central screen will be for the touchscreen infotainment while the other one will be driver's display
Kia will also offer dual-zone climate control
The Seltos will be the first SUV in its segment to get dual-zone climate control.
Kia will also equip the Seltos with Advanced Driver Aids System
Kia will also add wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay to the Seltos facelift