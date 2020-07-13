Kia Motors unveils fresh interiors for Carnival MPV, takes luxury a notch up

Kia Motors has revealed the interior of the 2021 Kia Carnival in a series of images showing the new vehicle in Korean specification. Based on the interior design concept of ‘Spatial Talents’, the new Carnival – the brand’s fourth-generation MPV and sold in many markets worldwide as the Kia Sedona – provides a spacious, comfortable and futuristic environment.

The unveiling comes weeks after the carmaker revealed the new-look 2021 Kia Carnival, which is expected to be launched in Korea later this year. The new-look interiors, which have been already revealed through leaks, have now been officially confirmed.

Like its predecessor, the new Carnival boasts of more space for passengers in all rows. Designers have created a sense of roominess inside, combined with a renewed sense of modernity and style. The new Carnival provides passengers in all rows with a futuristic, relaxed space in which to spend journeys.

The interior of the fourth-generation Carnival represents an increase in quality and design over its predecessor, with a futuristic new cabin for the 2020s. The high-tech ambiance is most obvious in its wide, wrap-around dashboard, with a high fascia that is elegant in its simplicity and cutting-edge in the array of features it offers. The dashboard seamlessly integrates dual-screen infotainment technologies with haptic touch controls, placing the driver in command of their very own cockpit.

The dash itself is accented by high-tech two digital displays all under one piece of glass, linking Kia’s latest 12.3-inch digital driver instrument cluster and 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment and navigation system. This display provides a wide variety of useful information across its 12.3-inch split screens. Many infotainment functions can be controlled using touch-sensitive buttons around the screen, with a similar panel further down the centre console for the climate control system. A shift-by-wire dial for the transmission at the base of the centre console further expresses the new Carnival’s sense of technology and modernity.

The fourth-generation Carnival benefits from a longer wheelbase, a longer rear overhang, and a wider body. The result is more interior space for passengers in all three or four rows. Depending on market, the Carnival offers owners three- or four-row seating configurations, with space for 7, 9 or 11 occupants in total. In its popular 7-seat configuration, the Carnival boasts Kia’s reclining ‘captain’s chairs’ for second-row occupants, with adjustable backrests, armrests and leg-rests providing ‘business class’ seating for comfort on long journeys.

The Carnival excels at providing practical storage options for occupants, with a range of new features for stowing, supporting and even charging electronic devices and smaller items. Second-row occupants have access to back-of-seat USB chargers, storage nets for mobile devices, and a new storage drawer in the base of the rear console, with a tray for storing tablets or phones above a larger storage area.

Furthermore, the Carnival’s 30 mm longer wheelbase (up to 3,090 mm) and 10 mm wider body (up to 1,995 mm) further enhances utility for families and professionals. The overall length of the new Carnival grows by 40 mm to 5,155 mm, with a 30 mm longer rear overhang (up to 1,130 mm), creating more space for third-row passengers and best-in-class luggage space with it.